Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, where 16,150,000 units were destroyed, or a 8.3% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPLV, in morning trading today Johnson & Johnson is down about 0.2%, and Pepsico is higher by about 0.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Long/Flat Trend ETF, which lost 475,000 of its units, representing a 31.1% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of LFEQ, in morning trading today Vanguard S& P 500 ETF is off about 0.1%.

VIDEO: SPLV, LFEQ: Big ETF Outflows

