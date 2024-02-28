Splunk (SPLK) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates on Solid Revenues

Splunk Inc. SPLK reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with the bottom and the top lines beating the respective Zack Consensus Estimate. The company’s focus on improving operational efficiency supported the bottom line. Splunk is witnessing healthy traction in the cloud business, which accounted for the bulk of total annual recurring revenues (ARR).

The company reported higher revenues year over year, driven by rising customer engagements, continuous innovation and a robust product portfolio.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, the company incurred a net income of $426.5 million or $2.28 per share compared with $268.8 million or $1.44 per share in the prior-year quarter. The improved performance was primarily attributable to top-line growth.



Non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was $579.2 million or $3.08 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 by a considerable margin.

For fiscal 2024, GAAP earnings were $263.7 million or $1.52 per share against a net loss of $277.9 million or a net loss of $1.71 per share in fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income in fiscal 2024 was $1.03 billion.

Revenues

Total revenues in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 increased to $1.49 billion from $1.25 billion in the prior year. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The revenue growth was driven by positive demand trends in cloud services, cybersecurity and observability domains. Backed by its enterprise scale and unified product portfolio, Splunk witnessed significant customer additions and several project wins in the public and private sectors. For fiscal 2024, Splunk recorded revenues of $4.22 billion, up from $3.65 billion in fiscal 2023.



Cloud services revenues rose to $503.4 million from $413.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The uptick was propelled by rising demand for its cloud services. License revenues were $810.1 million, up from $670 million. Net sales from Maintenance and Services increased to $172.6 million from $167.2 million in the year-ago quarter.



Total ARR was $4.21 billion, up 15% year over year. The company had 899 customers with an ARR of more than $1 million at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter. Cloud ARR increased 23% year over year to $2.19 billion.

Other Details

Gross profit increased to $1.26 billion from $1.05 billion in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin from cloud services was 74.5%. Non-GAAP operating income aggregated $710.7 million compared with $474.3 million in the prior-year period, with respective margins of 47.8% and 37.9%.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In fiscal 2024, Splunk generated $1.01 billion in net cash from operating activities compared with $449.6 million in fiscal 2023. As of Jan 31, 2024, the company had $1.64 billion in cash and cash equivalents with $3.11 billion of long-term debt compared with respective tallies of $690.6 million and $3.1 billion in the prior-year period.



