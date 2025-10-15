SPLG, TDAQ: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, which added 32,600,000 units, or a 2.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPLG, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 1.4%, and Microsoft is up by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the TDAQ ETF, which added 190,000 units, for a 39.6% increase in outstanding units.

