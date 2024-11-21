Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, which added 13,800,000 units, or a 1.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPLG, in morning trading today Nvidia is off about 2.5%, and Apple is lower by about 1.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the NFLU ETF, which added 20,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPLG, NFLU: Big ETF Inflows

