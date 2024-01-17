Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, which added 5,600,000 units, or a 1.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPLG, in morning trading today Microsoft is off about 1%, and Apple is lower by about 1.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the JANZ ETF, which added 200,000 units, for a 35.7% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPLG, JANZ: Big ETF Inflows

