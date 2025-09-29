Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, where 35,050,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.1% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPLG, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 2.8%, and Microsoft is up by about 0.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Global X S&P 500 US Market Leaders Top 50 ETF, which lost 40,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of FLAG, in morning trading today Oracle is down about 0.7%, and JP Morgan Chase is lower by about 0.1%.

VIDEO: SPLG, FLAG: Big ETF Outflows

