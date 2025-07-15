Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, which added 31,300,000 units, or a 3.1% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPLG, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 4.3%, and Microsoft is higher by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan, which added 60,000 units, for a 37.5% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPLG, EWV: Big ETF Inflows

