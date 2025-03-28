Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, which added 26,500,000 units, or a 3.1% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPLG, in morning trading today Apple is down about 1.4%, and Nvidia is lower by about 1.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Draco Evolution AI ETF, which added 220,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of DRAI, in morning trading today Wisdomtree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund is down about 0.1%, and Ishares Gold Trust Shares is higher by about 0.8%.

VIDEO: SPLG, DRAI: Big ETF Inflows

