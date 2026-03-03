SPLB's Long-Duration Gamble vs. LQD's Maturity Diversification

Key Points

LQD comes with higher fees but offers greater assets under management and deeper liquidity.

SPLB pays a higher dividend yield, while LQD has delivered stronger one-year and five-year total returns.

Both funds hold thousands of investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds, but SPLB focuses on longer maturities.

10 stocks we like better than SPDR Series Trust - State Street SPDR Portfolio Long Termorate Bond ETF ›

The State Street SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:SPLB) and the iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:LQD) differ most on fee structure, yield, and liquidity, with LQD commanding a higher expense ratio but leading in size and trading volume.

Both SPLB and LQD aim to give investors access to a diversified portfolio of U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, but their approaches and resulting profiles diverge. This comparison spotlights cost, performance, risk, and portfolio composition to help investors decide which may better align with their needs.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SPLB LQD Issuer SPDR IShares Expense ratio 0.04% 0.14% 1-yr return (as of 2026-03-02) 4.8% 6.4% Dividend yield 5.2% 4.5% Beta 1.9 1.4 AUM $1.2 billion $28.5 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

SPLB looks more affordable with a 0.04% expense ratio compared to LQD’s 0.14%, and it also pays a higher dividend yield, which may appeal to income-focused investors willing to trade off some liquidity and scale.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SPLB LQD Max drawdown (5 y) (34.45%) (24.96%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $746 $845

What's inside

LQD tracks a broad portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds, with 3,092 holdings as of its 23.6-year history. Top positions include bonds from Anheuser-Busch Companies, CVS Health, and Goldman Sachs Group. The fund’s immense size and average daily trading volume over 30 million shares make it one of the most liquid bond ETFs available, with no notable structural quirks.

SPLB, in contrast, focuses on long-term U.S. corporate bonds with maturities of 10 years or more, holding roughly 2,952 issues. Its largest weights are in government money market instruments, U.S. dollars, and a Meta Platforms bond. While both funds skip equity sector bets, SPLB’s narrower maturity focus may result in higher yield but also greater sensitivity to interest rate changes.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Both of these funds lend exclusively to investment-grade corporations, but SPLB only buys bonds that won't be repaid for at least 10 years, often much longer. LQD buys corporate bonds across the board, from ones coming due in a couple years to ones stretching decades ahead, creating a balanced mix.

That time difference matters enormously. When interest rates move, SPLB's long-term bonds get hammered or soar dramatically—a small Fed rate change translates into big price swings. You accept that volatility for higher income and the chance at serious gains when rates fall. LQD's mix of short and long bonds smooths out those wild rides, giving you steadier returns but capping your upside when rates drop.

SPLB works if you're betting rates will fall and can stomach watching your investment bounce around violently. It's not for the faint of heart—you're deliberately cranking up interest rate sensitivity for the potential of outsized gains during rate-cutting cycles. LQD suits investors who want corporate bond exposure without making a specific bet on rate direction, as its diversified maturities deliver steadier performance across different interest rate environments.

Should you buy stock in SPDR Series Trust - State Street SPDR Portfolio Long Termorate Bond ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in SPDR Series Trust - State Street SPDR Portfolio Long Termorate Bond ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SPDR Series Trust - State Street SPDR Portfolio Long Termorate Bond ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $523,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,640!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 951% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2026.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.