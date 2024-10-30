News & Insights

Spirit Technology Solutions Embraces Digital AGM Approach

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (AU:ST1) has released an update.

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders will be held virtually on November 29, 2024. The company is adopting a digital-first approach, providing electronic access to meeting documents and encouraging shareholders to update their communication preferences online. This shift reflects recent legislative changes and the company’s commitment to sustainable practices.

