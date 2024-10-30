Spirit Technology Solutions Embraces Digital AGM Approach

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (AU:ST1) has released an update.

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders will be held virtually on November 29, 2024. The company is adopting a digital-first approach, providing electronic access to meeting documents and encouraging shareholders to update their communication preferences online. This shift reflects recent legislative changes and the company’s commitment to sustainable practices.

For further insights into AU:ST1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.