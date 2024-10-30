Spirit Tech Initiates Security Consolidation for Streamlined Structure

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (AU:ST1) has released an update.

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. has announced a security consolidation affecting its ordinary shares and several options, set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis from December 3, 2024. This reorganization aims to streamline their securities structure and may impact investors holding ST1 securities. The consolidation is subject to necessary approvals, including security holder consent.

