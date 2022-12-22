Spirit Airlines is a low-cost carrier that flies to over 90 destinations in the U.S., the Caribbean and Latin America. Many budget travelers are attracted to the airline’s low fares. Unfortunately, those fares don’t include any extras or even things like carry-on baggage. The fees you may need to pay to bring a carry-on or check your bags can really add up.

Spirit Airlines baggage fees aren’t straightforward, either. They can increase the closer you get to your flight, so you’ll want to familiarize yourself with them before you book to ensure you don’t end up with an expensive “budget” ticket.

What Are the Baggage Fees for Spirit Airlines?

Spirit Airlines baggage fees vary based on the route and date of your travel as well as your elite status, whether or not you’re a Spirit Saver$ Club member and even when you pay for the baggage (hint: earlier is better).

While there’s not a simple chart available displaying all of the fees, you can use the Spirit Airlines baggage fee calculator to easily determine the cost for your exact flights.

Carry-on Baggage Fees

If you’re used to flying traditional carriers like American Airlines or United Airlines, you may be surprised to find out that you have to pay for your carry-on bag on Spirit Airlines. Only one personal item like a purse or a laptop bag that’s smaller than 18 inches by 14 inches by 8 inches is included in a standard ticket.

Here’s a look at the carry-on baggage fees you can expect when flying on Spirit Airlines.

Checked Baggage Fees

The checked baggage fees for Spirit Airlines are determined by a few factors including your route, flight dates and time of purchase.

Here’s a look at what you can expect to pay to check a bag with Spirit Airlines.

Overweight/Oversized Baggage Fees

Overweight or oversized baggage fees are charged when a bag weighs more than 40 pounds or exceeds 62 linear inches (158 cm). The maximum size and weight allowed is 80 linear inches (203 cm) or 100 pounds (45 kg).

Overweight Bag Fee

41 to 50 pounds (18kg to 23kg): $59 per bag

51 to 100 pounds. (23kg to 45kg): $99 per bag

Oversized Bag Fee

63 to 80 linear inches (158 to 203 cm): $100 per bag

Special items over 80 linear inches (203 cm): $150

Special items, not including baggage, may be checked even if they measure more than 80 linear inches. These items may include things like golf equipment, bicycles, fishing poles and even surfboards. Additional fees may apply.

Baggage Fees for Active Duty Military

Active duty military members are allowed two free checked bags and a free carry-on in addition to the already free personal item. This policy does not extend to family or friends even if they are on the same reservation.

A valid U.S. military ID will need to be presented at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter when checking bags. Alternatively, active duty military members can verify their status before heading to the airport by using ID.ME, a third-party verification service, during booking.

What are the Baggage Size and Weight Limits on Spirit Airlines?

When flying on Spirit Airlines, you can bring one complimentary personal item. Any carry-on bags or checked bags are subject to additional fees.

Personal Item

Each passenger is allowed one personal item like a purse, laptop bag or small backpack free of charge. A personal item can’t exceed 8 inches by 14 inches by 18 inches, including any handles or wheels.

Carry-on Bag

Carry-on bags on Spirit Airlines must be 10 inches by 18 inches by 22 inches or smaller, including wheels and handles. If the bag can’t fit in the overhead compartment, it may need to be checked.

Checked Bag

Checked bags on Spirit Airlines should measure 62 linear inches (158cm) or less. You can calculate your bag’s linear inch measurement by adding the length, width and height measurements.

There’s also a weight maximum of 40 pounds (18.1 kg) for checked bags. If a bag weighs more than 40 pounds, it will be labeled oversized/overweight and will incur an additional fee. Oversized bags can’t exceed 80 linear inches (203 cm) or 100 pounds (45 kg).

Keep in mind the 40-pound limit is less than most other airlines. Carriers including United, American, Delta and Southwest all allow bags weighing up to 50 pounds before any overweight bag fees go into effect.

Additional Limits for International Flights

Passengers traveling on international flights are subject to additional baggage weight and size limits.

Lima, Peru: Passengers traveling to and from Lima, Peru (LIM) are subject to the following additional baggage restrictions.

There’s a limit of one paid checked item per guest. Additional paid checked bags may be purchased if there is space.

Select items, like some sports equipment, may exceed 80 linear inches but still must be 100 pounds or less. Separate charges may apply.

Columbia and Ecuador: Guests traveling to and from Columbia and Ecuador (AXM, BAQ, BGA, CLO, CTG, GYE and MDE) are limited to one paid checked item per guest. Additional checked baggage may be purchased on a first-come-first-served basis if space is available.

All International Destinations: From December 1 to January 10 guests flying on any Spirit Airlines international flight are limited to one paid checked bag. Additional checked baggage may be purchased on a first-come-first-served basis if space is available.

How Do I Avoid Paying Baggage Fees on Spirit Airlines?

There are a few ways you can avoid paying baggage fees on Spirit Airlines.

Free Spirit Gold Status

Free Spirit is Spirit Airlines’ loyalty program and Gold members get a free carry-on and checked bag on every flight. This policy does not extend to travel companions.

To earn Free Spirit Gold Status, you’ll need to earn 5,000 Free Spirit Status Qualifying Points (SQPs). SQPs are earned based on how much you spend on Spirit Airlines fares and extras like baggage fees and seat selection fees as well as spending on the Free Spirit® Travel More World Elite Mastercard®*.

Active Duty Military

In addition to the already free personal item, active duty military members are allowed two free checked bags and a free carry-on on any Spirit Airlines flight with a valid U.S. military ID. This policy does not extend to family or friends even if they are on the same reservation.

Use an Airline Incidental or Travel Credit from your Card

Another way to avoid paying Spirit Airlines baggage fees is to use the right card. Certain cards include an airline incidental fee statement credit that can be used for Spirit Airlines bag fees as long as the baggage fee is charged separately from the flight cost.

Other cards offer credits for general travel purchases, including checked baggage fees.

How To Save on Spirit Baggage Fees

If you’d like to save a few dollars on your baggage fees, consider joining the Spirit Saver$ Club. After paying for club membership, you’ll be eligible for perks like discounted fares, reduced baggage fees and discounts on extras like Big Front Seats and Shortcut Boarding.

The Spirit Saver$ Club isn’t free, so you’ll want to evaluate how much value you can get from membership before joining.

A 12-month membership costs $69.95.

An 18-month membership costs $99.90.

A 24-month membership costs $129.90.

The cost of a Spirit Saver$ Club membership will trigger the airline incidental fee credit on American Express cards, so it may be something to consider if you fly Spirit Airlines often.

Bottom Line

Spirit Airlines is known as a low-cost carrier that offers rock-bottom prices on airline tickets. However, those tickets only include a personal item, so passengers have to pay extra to bring carry-on bags onboard or to check baggage. The baggage fees vary by route, date and even the time you pay for the bags. Thankfully, there are ways to save on baggage fees and avoid paying them altogether.

