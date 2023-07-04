Spirent (SPMYY) to Revolutionize Network Testing in Indonesia

Spirent Communications plc SPMYY, a global leader in test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, has been selected by Indonesia's Telecommunication Equipment Testing Center (“BBPPT”) to conduct high-speed ethernet network equipment and electromagnetic compatibility testing. The collaboration aims to ensure the quality and performance of telecommunication equipment in Indonesia while supporting the growth of the country's domestic telematics industry.



The BBPPT, located in Tapos, Depok, West Java, is being developed by Indonesia's Communication and Information Ministry. This state-of-the-art laboratory will provide advanced testing capabilities to protect and maintain the quality of telecommunication equipment. By partnering with Spirent, BBPPT gains access to Spirent TestCenter, a cutting-edge testing solution that offers high scalability, automation and real-time reporting for complex network systems.



Spirent's selection as the testing technology provider is a testament to the company's industry-leading expertise and the strong local knowledge of its partner, Unitronic Jaya. Spirent TestCenter is an end-to-end test solution that delivers high performance with deterministic answers. With its unique capabilities, service providers, network equipment manufacturers and enterprises can test, measure and validate their networks and confidently deploy services. From traditional performance testing to analyzing virtualization, cloud computing, mobile backhaul, and high-speed Ethernet, TestCenter empowers organizations to ensure the robustness of their networks.



The completion of the BBPPT, slated for the end of this year, will establish it as one of the most sophisticated testing centers in Asia. Equipped with cutting-edge facilities across six laboratories, it will provide a world-class testing ground for next-generation communications equipment.



Founded in 1936 and headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom, Spirent offers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that validates forwarding performance, latency and functional capabilities in an integrated approach that reduces the cost of ownership. It is a leading provider of Ethernet validation solutions in the market. The increasing adoption of Spirent TestCenter will likely strengthen its market presence and help propel Indonesia's burgeoning telecommunication sector.

The stock has declined 27.1% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 32.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Spirent currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

