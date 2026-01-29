Spire to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Spire Inc. SR is set to report fiscal first-quarter 2026 results on Feb. 3, before market open. The company reported a negative earnings surprise of 2.17% in the last reported quarter.



Let us discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Have Impacted SR’s Q1 Earnings

Spire Missouri's new rate, implemented from Oct. 24, 2025, is expected to have contributed positively to the quarterly performance. Rate Stabilization and equalization mechanisms in Spire Alabama and the Gulf are expected to have further contributed positively to the first-quarter earnings. Lower interest expenses are expected to have boosted margins. The company’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from the expansion of Spire West Storage.



However, the expected increase in operation and maintenance expenses is likely to offset some of the positives in the first quarter.

Q1 Expectations for SR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.56 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 16.42%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $714.02 million, indicating an increase of 6.71% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Spire this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as you will see below.

SR’s Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of +4.01% at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



SR’s Zacks Rank: Currently, Spire carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Spire Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Spire Inc. price-eps-surprise | Spire Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector, as these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Southwest Gas SWX is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 25. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.10% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SWX’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 9.16%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pinned at $1.43, which implies year-over-year increase of 2.88%.



Pinnacle West Capital PNW is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 25. It has an Earnings ESP of +250.0% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



PNW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 3.56%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS is pinned at 2 cents, which implies year-over-year increase of 133.33%.



NorthWestern NWE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 12. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



NWE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.87%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS is pinned at $1.16, which implies year-over-year increase of 2.65%.

