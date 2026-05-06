Spire Inc. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $217.6 million, or $3.51 per share. This compares with $189.3 million, or $3.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Spire Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $223.7 million or $3.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $1.020 billion from $976.4 million last year.

Spire Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $217.6 Mln. vs. $189.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.51 vs. $3.17 last year. -Revenue: $1.020 Bln vs. $976.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.90 To $ 4.10

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