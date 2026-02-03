Spire Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $91.2 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $77.5 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Spire Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $108.4 million or $1.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to $762.2 million from $669.1 million last year.

Spire Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $91.2 Mln. vs. $77.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.54 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $762.2 Mln vs. $669.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.25 To $ 5.45

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.