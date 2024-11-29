News & Insights

Stocks

Spir Group ASA Completes Employee Share Purchase Program

November 29, 2024 — 08:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sikri Holding AS (DE:57U0) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Spir Group ASA has concluded its employee share purchase program, issuing 440,000 shares to primary insiders and close associates, including key figures like the chairperson and several board members. This program reflects confidence in the company’s mission to enhance digitization and streamline operations across real estate and public administration sectors in Norway.

For further insights into DE:57U0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.