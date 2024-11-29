Spir Group ASA Completes Employee Share Purchase Program

Sikri Holding AS (DE:57U0) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Spir Group ASA has concluded its employee share purchase program, issuing 440,000 shares to primary insiders and close associates, including key figures like the chairperson and several board members. This program reflects confidence in the company’s mission to enhance digitization and streamline operations across real estate and public administration sectors in Norway.

For further insights into DE:57U0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.