Spindox Leads Innovative Digital Energy Project

December 02, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

Spindox S.P.A (IT:SPN) has released an update.

Spindox S.p.A. is spearheading the CELINE project, funded by the European Commission, which aims to revolutionize the energy sector by creating a digital twin to facilitate energy exchange and empower local communities. The project, which involves collaboration with 15 European partners, seeks to enhance data management and connectivity in the energy market, with a focus on user engagement and inclusivity. With substantial funding and a three-year timeline, Spindox Labs is at the forefront of this innovative energy initiative.

