SPI Energy Faces Nasdaq Delisting but Plans Appeal

SPI Energy Co ( (SPI) ) has issued an announcement.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. announces it has received a Nasdaq delisting determination due to non-compliance with listing rules, specifically failing to file required periodic reports in time. Despite this, the company plans to appeal the decision and address the issues to prevent delisting. SPI Energy remains committed to meeting the conditions outlined and continues to operate globally in the renewable energy sector, targeting strategic investments in green energy industries.

See more data about SPI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.