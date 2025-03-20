Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF, which added 26,000,000 units, or a 7.9% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF, which added 360,000 units, for a 39.1% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of AVDS, in morning trading today Primo Brands is up about 0.3%, and Anglogold Ashanti is up by about 1.3%.

VIDEO: SPHY, AVDS: Big ETF Inflows

