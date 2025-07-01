And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, which lost 2,050,000 of its units, representing a 37.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XRT, in morning trading today Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is up about 0.6%, and Kroger is higher by about 0.2%.
VIDEO: SPHQ, XRT: Big ETF Outflows
