Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, where 51,830,000 units were destroyed, or a 20.8% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPHQ, in morning trading today Apple is up about 2%, and Costco Wholesale is lower by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, which lost 2,050,000 of its units, representing a 37.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XRT, in morning trading today Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is up about 0.6%, and Kroger is higher by about 0.2%.

VIDEO: SPHQ, XRT: Big ETF Outflows

