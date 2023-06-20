Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, which added 30,430,000 units, or a 28.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPHQ, in morning trading today Microsoft is off about 1.7%, and Meta Platforms is lower by about 1.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the TSL ETF, which added 110,000 units, for a 37.9% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPHQ, TSL: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.