Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, which added 53,770,000 units, or a 27.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPHQ, in morning trading today Netflix is up about 1.1%, and Visa is up by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the RSSX ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPHQ, RSSX: Big ETF Inflows

