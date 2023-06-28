Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, where 28,810,000 units were destroyed, or a 21.3% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPHQ, in morning trading today Nvidia is off about 1.2%, and Microsoft is higher by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the IQDY ETF, which lost 1,300,000 of its units, representing a 31.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SPHQ, IQDY: Big ETF Outflows

