Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) Price Target Increased by 23.58% to 167.65

The average one-year price target for Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) has been revised to $167.65 / share. This is an increase of 23.58% from the prior estimate of $135.66 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $199.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.31% from the latest reported closing price of $135.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sphere Entertainment. This is an decrease of 78 owner(s) or 17.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPHR is 0.18%, an increase of 43.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.88% to 35,748K shares. The put/call ratio of SPHR is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 3,169K shares representing 10.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,994K shares , representing a decrease of 89.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 18.29% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 2,606K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,706K shares , representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 61.36% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,542K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,201K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company.

Steadfast Capital Management holds 1,068K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares , representing a decrease of 17.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 27.91% over the last quarter.

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