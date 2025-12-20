Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) Price Target Increased by 12.75% to 87.52

The average one-year price target for Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) has been revised to $87.52 / share. This is an increase of 12.75% from the prior estimate of $77.62 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $110.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.14% from the latest reported closing price of $93.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sphere Entertainment. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 8.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPHR is 0.13%, an increase of 10.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.20% to 40,701K shares. The put/call ratio of SPHR is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 5,994K shares representing 21.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,100K shares , representing a decrease of 18.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 13.75% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 2,877K shares representing 10.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,333K shares , representing an increase of 18.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 60.12% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 2,706K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,806K shares , representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Steadfast Capital Management holds 1,256K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 46.52% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 874K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 44.13% over the last quarter.

