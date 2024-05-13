News & Insights

SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Acquires HOLOPLOT - Quick Facts

May 13, 2024 — 08:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) has acquired all of the remaining shares it did not previously own of HOLOPLOT GmbH. HOLOPLOT will remain based in Berlin and operate as a subsidiary of Sphere Entertainment.

In a joint statement on behalf of Sphere Entertainment, David Dibble, CEO, MSG Ventures and Paul Westbury, EVP, Development and Construction, said: "This acquisition reflects our company's commitment to staying on the cutting-edge of immersive experiences as we explore growth opportunities for both Sphere and HOLOPLOT."

Sphere made its first investment into HOLOPLOT in 2018 when the two companies partnered to develop Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT.

