Sphere Entertainment Acquires HOLOPLOT - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) has acquired all of the remaining shares it did not previously own of HOLOPLOT GmbH. HOLOPLOT will remain based in Berlin and operate as a subsidiary of Sphere Entertainment.

In a joint statement on behalf of Sphere Entertainment, David Dibble, CEO, MSG Ventures and Paul Westbury, EVP, Development and Construction, said: "This acquisition reflects our company's commitment to staying on the cutting-edge of immersive experiences as we explore growth opportunities for both Sphere and HOLOPLOT."

Sphere made its first investment into HOLOPLOT in 2018 when the two companies partnered to develop Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.