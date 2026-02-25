Sphere 3D (ANY) Price Target Increased by 900.00% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for Sphere 3D (NasdaqCM:ANY) has been revised to $30.60 / share. This is an increase of 900.00% from the prior estimate of $3.06 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,244.83% from the latest reported closing price of $1.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sphere 3D. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANY is 0.00%, an increase of 59.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 237.93% to 3,758K shares. The put/call ratio of ANY is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,562K shares representing 46.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors holds 629K shares representing 18.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares , representing an increase of 54.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANY by 21.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 450K shares representing 13.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Squarepoint Ops holds 381K shares representing 11.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 137K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares , representing an increase of 21.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANY by 48.17% over the last quarter.

