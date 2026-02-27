Sphera Dumps 15,000 Check Point Software Shares Worth $3.1 Million

Key Points

Exited 15,000 shares in Check Point Software Technologies; estimated trade size ~$3.10 million based on quarterly average price.

Position value fell by $3.10 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price changes.

Represents a 1.06% shift in reported 13F assets under management.

Post-trade, Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd holds zero shares of CHKP, with a position value of $0.

The position previously accounted for approximately 1.0% of fund assets, highlighting the significance of this exit.

As of the period ending December 31, 2025, Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd disclosed a complete exit from Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP).

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd sold all 15,000 shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $3.10 million, calculated using the average share price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in Check Point dropped to zero, with the position’s valuation declining by $3.10 million over the period.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing include: NASDAQ:META: $13.86 million (8.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMZN: $13.85 million (8.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:MSFT: $12.09 million (7.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:AVGO: $9.31 million (5.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:TSLA: $9.05 million (5.2% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares were priced at $165.02, down 25.1% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 37.61 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $17.72 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.73 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.06 billion Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $165.02

Company Snapshot

Offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity products, including network security, endpoint security, data security, and cloud security solutions.

Generates revenue primarily through the sale of software licenses, security appliances, and recurring support and subscription services.

Serves enterprises of all sizes, including SMBs and large organizations, through a global network of distributors, resellers, and managed security service providers.

Check Point Software Technologies is a global cybersecurity provider with a strong focus on integrated security architecture and threat prevention. The company leverages its Infinity Architecture to deliver advanced protection against evolving cyber threats across networks, cloud, and endpoints.

What this transaction means for investors

Check Point Software was one of the many positions closed out by Sphera Management Technology Funds in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In Q3, it has only comprised 1.0% of AUM, so it was more notable for the complete closing of the position rather than the size of the sale.

SEC disclosures do not explain why a company might choose to sell. However, cybersecurity stocks have sold off over the past year as AI brings uncertainty to the software industry.

Additionally, cybersecurity is a highly competitive industry, a factor that can turn into a headwind for the stock, particularly for smaller companies like Check Point.

In 2025, Check Point’s revenue grew by only 6% yearly, slower than peers such as CrowdStrike or Palo Alto Networks. Also, even though it earned positive net income in 2025, that profit and its modest 17 P/E ratio were apparently not enough to spark a recovery in the stock.

Such factors may have persuaded Sphera that its capital was better allocated elsewhere.

