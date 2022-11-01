SPH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.02, changing hands as low as $15.98 per share. Suburban Propane Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPH's low point in its 52 week range is $13.83 per share, with $17.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.03.
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