SPGP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (Symbol: SPGP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.32, changing hands as low as $84.20 per share. Invesco S&P 500 GARP shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPGP's low point in its 52 week range is $73.71 per share, with $93.3048 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.39.

