SPG Launches Simon+ Loyalty Program for Shoppers to Get Rewards

Simon Property Group SPG recently launched a new loyalty program called Simon+. This program is designed to reward omnichannel shoppers when they make purchases at Simon Malls and Premium Outlets and online at ShopSimon.com, or through links to participating retailer websites.

With this platform, shoppers can get special deals, receive cash back and points on eligible in-store and online purchases. It also unlocks curated rewards, including incentives from participating retailers, valet parking, Santa photos and discounts on ShopSimon.com.

Simon+ is an innovation of SPG's omnichannel strategy. The new program is seamlessly integrated with ShopSimon.com and Simon Search, a tool that enables customers to search more than 3 million products available both in-stores and online at Simon.com, ShopSimon.com, and its mobile apps. This makes it easier for shoppers to find what they need, while being rewarded for shopping as they usually do, online and in-person.

With more than five hundred retailers nationwide already on board, including well-known brands like adidas, H&M, JD Sports, Shake Shack, True Religion, UNTUCKit and Warby Parker, Simon+ provides a strong support to brands to enhance their own loyalty efforts. There are no costs involved for participating brands and Simon+ complements retailers’ current programs by driving engagement, increasing cross-shopping between brands, driving traffic and sales conversion both in-store and online and supplying valuable data to optimize future marketing strategies.

SPG: In a Snapshot

With billions of annual shopper visits to its 200+ premium retail destinations, 150+ million annual website visits and more than 3,000 engaged retailers, Simon+ is uniquely positioned to lead multi-brand, omnichannel loyalty innovation. This loyalty program will eventually generate higher revenues for several brands and drive demand for Simon’s properties.

Simon Property’s adoption of an omnichannel strategy and successful tie-ups with premium retailers have paid off well in recent years. Particularly, the company’s online retail platform, woven with an omnichannel strategy, augurs well for its long-term growth.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

