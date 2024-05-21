Spectrum Brands (SPB) Unveils Offering & Share Repurchase Plan

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. SPB is benefiting from increased pricing, cost improvements and a favorable mix. The company is progressing well with its Global Productivity Improvement Plan, which aims at improving operating efficiency and effectiveness.

In the latest developments, the company unveiled that its fully-owned subsidiary, Spectrum Brands, Inc., offered $300 million in total principal amount of its 3.375% exchangeable senior notes due 2029 in a private placement to eligible purchasers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

Let’s Delve Deep

The company plans to utilize the net proceeds from the offering to fund the $21.6 million cost of entering into the capped call transactions, general corporate purposes and to repurchase about $50 million of shares of common stock of Parent concurrent with the pricing of the offering of the Exchangeable Notes in privately negotiated transactions. Such transactions are effected through one of the initial purchasers or its affiliates.



Concerning the offering, if the initial purchasers sell more Exchangeable Notes than the overall principal amount of the Exchangeable Notes, they have the option to purchase, for settlement within a 13-day period starting and including the date the Exchangeable Notes are first issued, up to an additional $50 million total principal amount of Exchangeable Notes.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, the sale of the Exchangeable Notes is anticipated to close on or about May 23, 2024, and is subject to the customary closing conditions. This is likely to result in $291.6 million in net proceeds to the company, after the deduction of the initial purchasers’ discount, assuming no exercise of the initial purchasers’ option, but before the deduction of planned offering expenses payable by the company and the cost of the capped call transactions.



In connection with the pricing of the Exchangeable Notes, Spectrum Brands is likely to make share repurchases at a cash purchase price per share, which is equal to the closing price per share of the Parent Common Stock on May 20, 2024. The company anticipates that one of the initial purchasers and/or its affiliate will buy the shares from purchasers of Exchangeable Notes in the offering and will sell the shares to the Parent at closing.



Such repurchases can increase or decrease the extent of any decline in the market price of the Parent Common Stock or the Exchangeable Notes. Also, repurchases might affect the market price of the Parent Common Stock concurrently with the pricing of the Exchangeable Notes, and result in a higher effective exchange price for the Exchangeable Notes.



The company has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spectrum Brands, has commenced a cash tender of up to a total principal amount of its outstanding 4% Senior Notes due 2026, 5% Senior Notes due 2029, 5.50% Senior Notes due 2030 and 3.875% Senior Notes due 2031.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 17% in the past three months compared with the industry's 5.7% rise.

