Spectrum Brands' (SPB) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Things to Note

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 8, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.35 per share, up about 80% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $753.2 million, indicating a decline of 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 230.6%. It recorded an average earnings surprise of 108.3% in the trailing four quarters.

Factors to Note

Spectrum Brands’ quarterly results are expected to gain from the Global Productivity Improvement Plan, innovations and strategic transformation efforts. The Global Productivity Improvement Plan aims at improving the company's operating efficiency and effectiveness while focusing on consumer insights and growth-enabling functions, including technology, marketing, and research and development.



Benefits from increased pricing, cost improvements, better promotional activity and a favorable mix are likely to have bolstered margins. The company has been witnessing robust growth in the e-commerce and brick-and-mortar channels. SPB has been streamlining its organizational structure. Such strengths are likely to have aided the bottom-line performance.



However, Spectrum Brands has been witnessing soft consumer demand for a while now. Sluggish consumer demand in the small kitchen appliance category, softness in North American aquatics and the impacts of the SKU rationalization decisions are likely to have been headwinds. The company has been facing a tough geopolitical and macroeconomic landscape. These limitations are likely to have hurt the top line in the fiscal third quarter. We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPB’s Home & Personal Care segment’s sales is pegged at $271.1 million, down 1.8% year over year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Spectrum Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Quote

Spectrum Brands has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Ralph Lauren RL currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.48% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is expected to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $2.45 indicates a rise of 4.7% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.49 billion, which implies a drop of 0.6% from the year-ago quarter. RL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10%, on average.



Disney DIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.25% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The company is likely to register top-line growth when it reports fiscal second-quarter results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $22.86 billion, which indicates an increase of 2.4% from the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $1.20 indicates a rise of 16.5% from the year-ago quarter. DIS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.1%, on average.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



LULU is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports fiscal second-quarter results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.43 billion, which indicates 10.2% growth from the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.96 per share, which implies 10.5% increase from the year-ago quarter's actual. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.4%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.