Markets
SPB

Spectrum Brands Q4 Profit From Cont. Ops. Surges, But Sales Decline

November 13, 2025 — 07:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB), a home essentials company, on Thursday reported significantly higher profit for the fourth quarter, driven by one-time tax benefit and lower operating expenses. Earnings beat analysts' view.

Net income from continuing operations jumped 316.4% to $53.3 million from $12.8 million a year earlier, benefiting from a one-time tax gain of $35.9 million. Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to $2.19 from $0.45 in the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis, EPS increased 169.1% to $2.61 from $0.97, supported by a lower share count.

On average, 8 analysts expected earnings of $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income rose 34.2% year-over-year to $29.4 million, compared with $21.9 million last year, due to decreased operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations declined 8% to $63.4 million.

Net sales decreased 5.2% to $733.5 million, compared with $773.7 million a year ago, primarily due to top-line declines in GPC and HPC, reflecting supply constraints from the temporary pause of China-sourced imports earlier in the fiscal year and category softness.

Looking ahead, the company expects flat to low single-digit growth in net sales, along with low single-digit growth in EBITDA in fiscal 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.