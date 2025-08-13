Spectral Ai Posts 32% Revenue Drop in Q2

Key Points Spectral Ai completed its De Novo application submission to the FDA for the DeepView System in June 2025, marking a major regulatory milestone.

Revenue for the quarter declined 32.0% year over year to $5.1 million, missing analyst estimates by about 7.0%.

Net loss widened to $(0.31) per share, primarily due to changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities.

Spectral Ai (NASDAQ:MDAI), a medical technology company specializing in wound care diagnostics, reported its second quarter 2025 results on August 13, 2025. The big news of the release was the completion of its FDA De Novo submission for its DeepView System, an imaging device designed to assess wound healing. However, GAAP revenue of $5.1 million for Q2 2025 fell short of the Wall Street consensus of $5.48 million and reflected a significant year-over-year decrease, with research & development revenue (GAAP) declining 32.0% to $5.1 million from $7.5 million. Earnings per share (EPS) on a GAAP basis recorded a deeper loss of $(0.31), compared to $(0.16) in Q2 2024. Overall, the quarter underscored both key strategic progress and ongoing financial headwinds as the company remains mostly dependent on government contracts and awaits regulatory clearance for planned commercial launches.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.31) $(0.07) $(0.16) (93.8%) Revenue (GAAP) N/A $5.48 million $7.48 million (32.2%) Gross Margin 45.2% 46.6% (1.4 pp) General & Administrative Expense $4.41 million N/A N/A Cash $10.52 million $5.16 million 104.0%

Company Overview and Key Business Focus

Spectral Ai develops artificial intelligence-driven diagnostics, with its core product being the DeepView System. This imaging device uses multispectral technology and software to predict wound healing on the first day of injury, targeting hospitals, trauma centers, and burn care units.

The company’s strategy depends on achieving regulatory approvals, particularly in the U.S. through the FDA, and expanding adoption of its wound assessment solutions in clinical settings. Critical success factors include continued progress on regulatory milestones, securing new funding from government contracts, building strategic partnerships, and advancing technology for both civilian and military applications.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Operational Highlights

During Q2 2025, Spectral Ai recognized revenue exclusively from government-funded research, specifically its ongoing contract with BARDA, a U.S. government agency supporting biomedical innovation. Revenue (GAAP) fell by 32.0% year-over-year as major clinical trial activities neared completion and related reimbursed costs declined. This decline followed a period of intense study work that concluded in 2024, directly impacting revenue. The company missed its consensus revenue target by about 7.0% (GAAP).

Gross margin for Q2 2025 slightly decreased to 45.2%, down 1.4 percentage points from Q2 2024, as a larger portion of expenses related to the BARDA contract was not reimbursed. General and administrative expense (GAAP) was $4.413 million, a 23.3% decrease from Q2 2024, reflecting ongoing spending discipline and cost controls. Despite these operational savings, the quarterly net loss (GAAP) widened to $(7.97) million, largely due to changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities—essentially, adjustments tied to the potential future conversion of warrants into company shares. These warrant liability adjustments, which affected reported EPS, introduce volatility into quarterly results and are mostly outside management’s direct control.

The company’s cash position strengthened, reaching $10.52 million as of June 30, 2025—more than doubling compared to December 31, 2024. This increase was mainly due to a recent financing initiative: Spectral Ai drew down $8.5 million from a new debt facility with Avenue Capital Group and raised $2.7 million in equity from new and existing investors in Q1 2025. However, total liabilities (GAAP) reached $25.16 million as of June 30, 2025, exceeding total assets and resulting in a shareholder deficit. The balance sheet shows that while liquidity improved, financial risks remain until commercial revenues start flowing.

Operationally, Spectral Ai’s biggest achievement was the completion and submission of its De Novo application to the FDA for its DeepView System, an AI-powered wound assessment tool. This regulatory filing, submitted in June 2025, followed extensive validation testing involving both adult and pediatric patients. Management reported over ten pre-submission meetings with the FDA, aimed at smoothing the review process and addressing regulator feedback proactively. No new government contract wins or major commercial deals were closed during the quarter, and the revenue base stayed confined to existing partnerships with government agencies.

Spectral Ai did not declare or adjust any dividend.

Business Model and Product Development

The DeepView System is a diagnostic device employing multispectral imaging and proprietary AI algorithms to assess wound healing potential. This system targets hospitals, trauma centers, and military field medicine units. Its primary value proposition is enabling clinicians to make critical treatment decisions on the first day of injury, offering what's termed a "Day One" wound assessment. The company's other significant effort is the DeepView SnapShot M, a planned handheld version of its main system, developed specifically for Department of Defense use. Two prototypes for this device have now been assembled, with further work scheduled for rugged military testing and additional AI-powered measurement tools.

Spectral Ai's revenue remains dependent on research and development contracts, chiefly with BARDA and the Department of Defense, rather than commercial product sales. Government funding provides important non-dilutive capital—money that doesn't dilute shareholders by issuing more stock—which has helped support ongoing research, clinical studies, and device development. Commercial market adoption in the U.S. awaits FDA clearance, and future sales in the U.K. and Australia hinge on similar regulatory milestones. Strategic partnerships with clinical institutions and government bodies remain foundational, supporting both funding and external validation of its diagnostics technology.

Financial Outlook and What to Watch

Spectral Ai’s management reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance of approximately $21.5 million. This outlook relies entirely on revenues from existing research contracts, with no commercial device sales included in the fiscal 2025 guidance. The company made it clear that commercialization revenues for DeepView in the U.S. are expected only after securing FDA approval, with no projections on timing or scale yet provided.

Leadership did not provide gross margin or profitability guidance for the remainder of the year and declined to offer specific forecasts on new contract wins or the pace of commercialization pending regulatory clearance, but did reaffirm annual revenue guidance for fiscal 2025. Spectral Ai's near-term performance will depend on the FDA’s timeline for reviewing the De Novo application and on the company's ability to transition from grant-funded R&D to commercial sales. Investors should watch developments in the FDA review process, updates on DeepView SnapShot M progress, and any signs of market adoption once regulatory gates are cleared.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

