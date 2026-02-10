Markets
Spectral AI Names Vincent Capone CEO

(RTTNews) - Spectral AI, Inc. (MDAI), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics, announced on Tuesday that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Vincent Capone as Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective February 9, 2026.

The appointment of Capone, who currently serves as the company's Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel, comes as Spectral AI transitions towards commercialization of its proprietary, non-invasive, AI-driven burn wound assessment device - the DeepView System.

"Vince brings a unique set of leadership skills to his new role, combining a background in law, accounting, finance and operations management supported by a strong vision for the Company's future," said Dr. J. Michael DiMaio, Chairman of the Board of Spectral AI. "He has a strong passion for our mission to provide clinicians with a novel technology that re-imagines the current standard of care in burn wound assessment. Vince has played an integral role working with me in leading Spectral AI to this point in our development, and he has earned the respect of our Board, leadership, team members, and partners. His appointment as CEO will help to ensure the evolution of our strategic direction with me as Executive Chairman."

