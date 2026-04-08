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Spectral AI Appoints David McGuire As CFO

April 08, 2026 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Spectral AI, Inc. (MDAI), a predictive analytics company, on Wednesday announced the appointment of David McGuire as chief financial officer, effective May 4, 2026.

McGuire brings more than two decades of experience across finance and accounting, including expertise in Sarbanes-Oxley 404 compliance, financial reporting, investor relations, financial planning and analysis, capital markets, finance transformation, and tax. He most recently served as Chief Accounting Officer at Solo Brands, Inc., a consumer products company.

"Davids appointment as CFO is another important step in strengthening Spectral AIs financial leadership and strategic readiness as we prepare for commercialization of the DeepView System," said Vincent S. Capone, Chief Executive Officer.

Shares of Spectral AI rose more than 5% in pre-market trading after closing at $1.64 on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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