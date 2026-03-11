Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, which added 22,800,000 units, or a 2.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPDW, in morning trading today Spotify Technology is down about 1.7%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is lower by about 1.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares Short MSCI EAFE, which added 240,000 units, for a 36.6% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPDW, EFZ: Big ETF Inflows

