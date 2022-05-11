Markets
XAR

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: XAR) shows an impressive 12.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), which makes up 3.11% of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: XAR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $46,270,017 worth of BA, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BA:

BA — last trade: $132.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/01/2022 Steven M. Mollenkopf Director 480 $208.39 $100,027
02/14/2022 Lawrence W. Kellner Director 5,000 $208.91 $1,044,550

