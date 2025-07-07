SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SPMB

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (Symbol: SPMB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.86, changing hands as low as $21.85 per share. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPMB's low point in its 52 week range is $21.20 per share, with $22.7563 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.