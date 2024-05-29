News & Insights

SPDR ETF Trust Updates Dividend Distribution Process

May 29, 2024 — 12:48 am EDT

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) has released an update.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has lodged a Supplemental Prospectus with the Singapore Monetary Authority, updating its distribution process for dividends and cash distributions to beneficial owners. Changes include the adjustment of the ex-dividend date for Singapore holders and clarification of net dividend payments after expenses. The supplemental document should be considered in conjunction with the original prospectus, available at the State Street Global Advisors Singapore office.

