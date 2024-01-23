And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF, which added 600,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of FIIG, in morning trading today Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is off about 1.2%.
VIDEO: SPDN, FIIG: Big ETF Inflows
