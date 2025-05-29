SpartanNash Reaffirms FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, food solutions company SpartanNash Co. (SPTN) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2025, based on the company's performance to date and the current outlook for the remainder of the year.

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $1.60 to $1.85 per share on net sales between $9.80 billion and $10.00 billion.

On average, four analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.76 per share on revenues of $9.91 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

