SpartanNash acquiring Markham Enterprises

SpartanNash (SPTN) announced that it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Markham Enterprises, Markham Oil and its affiliates, a three-store chain of convenience stores and fuel distributor in mid-Michigan. Following the closing of this transaction in early December, SpartanNash will continue employment of Markham Enterprises’ 42 team members. The transaction is expected to close in December, subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Markham Enterprises fits well in our current retail portfolio, as we look to expand our fuel center and convenience store footprint. We are in the process of refreshing many of our existing fuel centers, so this acquisition is another exciting milestone in our investment in this part of our business – and in our strategic growth plans overall. We will continue to leverage insights from our fuel centers and convenience stores to continuously innovate our products and operations across our wholesale business, unlocking new customer potential,” said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Information Officer Masiar Tayebi.

