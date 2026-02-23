Spartan Delta Corp Reports Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Spartan Delta Corp (SDE.TO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$36.32 million, or C$0.18 per share. This compares with C$5.18 million, or C$0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 56.8% to C$130.92 million from C$83.49 million last year.

Spartan Delta Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$36.32 Mln. vs. C$5.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.18 vs. C$0.03 last year. -Revenue: C$130.92 Mln vs. C$83.49 Mln last year.

