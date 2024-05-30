Sparc Technologies Begins Eco-Friendly Coating Trials

Sparc Technologies Ltd (AU:SPN) has released an update.

Sparc Technologies Ltd has initiated field trials for its ecosparc® enhanced coating in collaboration with South Australia’s DIT, starting with the Streaky Bay Jetty remediation project. The coating, which promises cost and environmental benefits by reducing maintenance emissions and costs, is being tested for its real-world performance and durability. With positive outcomes expected from these trials, Sparc anticipates increased commercial interest from various large-scale infrastructure owners.

