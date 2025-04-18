Bitcoin Magazine



Spar Supermarket in Switzerland Starts Accepting Bitcoin

SPAR has begun accepting Bitcoin payments at its Zug, Switzerland location, marking another milestone in Switzerland’s progressive approach to bitcoin adoption. The implementation uses the Lightning Network through DFX Swiss’s OpenCryptoPay solution, enabling instant transactions at the point of sale.

The store’s location in Zug, often called “Crypto Valley,” reflects Switzerland’s embrace of technology. The country has emerged as a global leader in bitcoin adoption, with cities like Zug and Lugano spearheading initiatives to integrate bitcoin into everyday transactions.

Lugano, in particular, has made headlines with its “Plan ₿” initiative, which aims to make bitcoin a de facto legal tender in the city. The plan, supported by Mayor Michele Foletti, has already enabled bitcoin payments for taxes, public services, and at hundreds of local merchants. The city has also partnered with Tether to establish a technology education centre and startup fund.

“This SPAR location is among the first supermarkets in Switzerland where you can pay directly at the checkout using Bitcoin via LNURL,” DFX Swiss announced. The implementation could pave the way for expansion across SPAR’s network of over 13,900 stores in 48 countries, which serves approximately 14.7 million customers daily.

Bitcoin Association Switzerland director Rahim Taghizadegan demonstrated the system’s simplicity: “Just scan a static QR code, send sats, immediate and easy registration by the cashier.” This user-friendly approach aligns with Switzerland’s vision of making bitcoin transactions accessible to everyday consumers.

The country’s bitcoin-friendly stance has attracted numerous bitcoin and crypto n companies and initiatives. Beyond Zug and Lugano, cities across Switzerland are exploring similar programs, supported by a robust banking sector that increasingly embracing bitcoin.

SPAR’s initiative builds on this foundation, joining other Swiss retailers and businesses in accepting bitcoin payments. The move could influence adoption across the retail sector, particularly given Switzerland’s role as a model for bitcoin integration in traditional finance and commerce.

This post Spar Supermarket in Switzerland Starts Accepting Bitcoin first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Vivek Sen Bitcoin.

