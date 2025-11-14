SPAR Names William Linnane CEO

(RTTNews) - SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP), a merchandising and marketing services company, on Friday announced that it has appointed William Linnane as its Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Linnane has served as President and Interim CEO since earlier this year. Linnane also joins the Company's Board of Directors.

The company said the milestone marks a pivotal moment for SPAR Group as it builds a high-performing, world-class organization, adding that it is confident it will surpass its key financial targets for 2026.

In the pre-market trading, SPAR is 2.8381% lesser at $1.0202 on the Nasdaq.

