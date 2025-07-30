SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) was down 2.66% at $1.10. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.15%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 15.31% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 0.51%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.12 per share and a revenue of $0 million, signifying shifts of 0% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SPAR Group, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.42. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.33.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Should You Invest in SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP)?

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

